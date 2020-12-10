General News

news Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend's Top Gun And Collateral Giveaway

December 10, 2020
2 Min Read

Feedback

Depart a Remark

options

Enter For A Chance To Win CinemaBlend’s Top Gun And Collateral Giveaway


We’re making a gift of some epic Tom Cruise movies! 4 winners will every obtain a restricted version 4K Extremely HD/Blu-ray combo steelbook of Top Gun and a 4K Extremely HD/Blu-ray combo of Collateral. Simply full the shape under in your probability to win! The giveaway ends December seventeenth at 11:59 pm CT.

Official Guidelines: Simply fill out the survey above. The sweepstakes ends at 11:59 pm CT on December seventeenth, 2020. The winners are chosen at random and shall be notified by way of e mail. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 could apply. No buy essential. Members will be disqualified for any cause. Failure to adjust to the principles will end in disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any transport points are usually not the duty of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

Extra From This Writer


The Best Val Kilmer Movies, Ranked


information


2M


The Finest Val Kilmer Films, Ranked


Jason Ingolfsland



One Thing Top Gun Definitely 'Stole' From Real Fighter Pilots


information


2M


One Factor Top Gun Undoubtedly ‘Stole’ From Actual Fighter Pilots


Adam Holmes



Tom Cruise Had Some Really Kind Words For The Navy 'Heroes' Who Helped Him Prepare For Top Gun: Maverick


information


2M


Tom Cruise Had Some Actually Sort Phrases For The Navy ‘Heroes’ Who Helped Him Put together For Top Gun: Maverick


Jason Ingolfsland

Trending Films


The Princess Switch: Switched Again


Nov 19, 2020


The Princess Change: Switched Once more


5



Freaky


Nov 13, 2020


Freaky


5



Avengers: Infinity War


Apr 27, 2018


Avengers: Infinity Battle


9



Ghostbusters: Afterlife


Jun 11, 2021


Ghostbusters: Afterlife


Score TBD



The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It


Jun 4, 2021


The Conjuring: The Satan Made Me Do It


Score TBD


The Green Hornet Reboot Just Took A Big Step Forward With Some Jurassic Park Talent


TBD


The Inexperienced Hornet Reboot Simply Took A Large Step Ahead With Some Jurassic Park Expertise


Score TBD



How The Mandalorian's Temuera Morrison Found Out He Would Play Boba Fett For Season 2


TBD


How The Mandalorian’s Temuera Morrison Discovered Out He Would Play Boba Fett For Season 2


Score TBD



How Michael Bay Ended Up Co-Directing Chunks Of Songbird


TBD


How Michael Bay Ended Up Co-Directing Chunks Of Songbird


Score TBD



Mortal Kombat Producer Apologizes After Teasing A Movie Update That Never Came


TBD


Mortal Kombat Producer Apologizes After Teasing A Film Replace That By no means Got here


Score TBD



The Dark Knight’s Christopher Nolan Responds To Tom Hardy Claiming Bane Was Based Off The Director


TBD


The Darkish Knight’s Christopher Nolan Responds To Tom Hardy Claiming Bane Was Based mostly Off The Director


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.