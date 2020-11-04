news Epic Marvel Fan Art Sees Deadpool Join The MCU Thanks To Doctor Strange

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with varied corporations. We could earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a novel place, as Black Widow’s a number of delays have resulted in an particularly lengthy break between phases. However there are a ton of thrilling initiatives coming down the road, together with Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange within the Multiverse of Insanity. The extremely anticipated sequel’s title counsel that the Marvel’s multiverse will probably be explored, and numerous fan theories have popped up because of this. Considered one of them contains the potential for bringing Deadpool into the MCU, and new epic fan artwork exhibits what that might appear like.