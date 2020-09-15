news Eternals Director Explains Why She Joined The MCU

Chloé Zhao’s first characteristic movie, Songs my Brothers Taught Me was nominated for an award on the Cannes Movie Competition in 2015, and in early 2021 we’ll see Eternals, a model new chapter within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, debut in theaters. It is fairly a large shift in a fairly brief time frame, particularly contemplating Zhao’s newest movie Nomadland, is predicted to open in theaters earlier than the top of the 12 months. It is an apparent query to ask why the director would make the choice to leap into one thing so totally different as a Marvel film. After all, the reply she gave Indiewire is probably not all that surprising. She did it as a result of she’s a fan. Zhao explains…