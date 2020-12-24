news Even Robert Rodriguez Is Optimistic About Alita: Battle Angel's Potential Streaming Future

Go away a Remark
The potential for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel is one thing that’s powered followers of director Robert Rodriguez’s 2019 blockbuster by a sea of time with none studio bulletins. Not even a theatrical re-release that passed off earlier this 12 months might nudge Disney into even mentioning that the property continues to be a precedence, and even an acknowledged amount, throughout their current Investor’s Day. However that hasn’t stopped folks from hoping, and it definitely hasn’t dampened Rodriguez’s spirits, as even he’s optimistic that Alita might have a vibrant future on this planet of streaming.
Whereas selling one other streaming effort, the Netflix function movie We Can Be Heroes, Robert Rodriguez talked up the likelihood with Forbes. And it’s because of Disney+ that Alita: Battle Angel’s intrepid helmer is in excessive spirits for getting again to Iron Metropolis. Not solely that, however as he spoke on this explicit interview, Rodriguez strengthened that he’s very a lot open to sticking with the franchise:
I believe something is feasible. Disney purchased Fox, they usually have Disney+, so that’s definitely worth the dialog. I do know different folks would like to see one other, and I’d like to do one other one. So far as the place it will go or how it will be made, I believe streaming has opened up many alternatives similar to sequels. It’s already a pre-sold idea, it’s already received a built-in viewers that desires to see it, after which it’s delivered to them in a approach that’s the best for them to eat. So, it’s not a foul thought.
Current rumblings among the many ranks of the Alita Military have seen varied scoopers declaring that each a sequel, and a possible prequel sequence on Disney+, have been mentioned among the many prime brass at Disney. However even in mild of the current rounds of scuttlebutt, there’s been no official phrase of Alita: Battle Angel being thought of for such remedy. So listening to Robert Rodriguez throwing some logs on the fireplace for such a revival is an efficient booster in a time when followers might use it.
To be completely truthful, another big initiatives that Disney has inherited from Fox weren’t talked about at Investor’s Day both. With no point out or footage of James Cameron’s Avatar 2, which only in the near past wrapped dwell motion images, or perhaps a nod in the direction of the Planet of the Apes continuation that’s within the works, there have been positively some gaps in that gargantuan rollout. Even Marvel discovered themselves at a loss, because the supposed casting of Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight’s lead was absent from the entire shebang.
Clearly absence clearly doesn’t imply the overall lack of curiosity, so the Alita: Battle Angel legacy might nonetheless be within the pipeline. Although even when that’s not notably true simply but, Robert Rodriguez’s newest efforts within the Disney+ household, similar to The Ebook of Boba Fett, appear to be olive branches that would result in some type of motion sooner or later. Hope springs everlasting, and till Disney formally takes Alita off the desk, followers shouldn’t stand by with out lending their assist.
For now, you’ll be able to try Robert Rodriguez’s newest film efforts with We Can Be Heroes, which debuts on Netflix on Christmas Day. And if 2021 is the 12 months you’re trying to get again to the theaters, our 2021 launch schedule is right here to help in getting your new 12 months so as.
Add Comment