news Every Sofia Coppola Movie Ranked, Including On The Rocks

This October, AppleTV+ unveiled On the Rocks, the newest movie from writer-director Sofia Coppola. Arriving barely over 20 years after her function directorial debut, The Virgin Suicides, her latest film showcases a number of returning themes associated to emotional looking, familial dysfunction, and upper-class dissatisfaction, all blended with a pair maturing topics, together with a delicate acceptance of what you may and can’t management. Whereas Coppola’s usually one to re-explore acquainted subjects, the established storyteller demonstrates a way of progress and development that guarantees an thrilling second half to her filmmaking profession.

With that stated, let’s take this chance to look again on her filmography and discover our favourite (and least favourite) Sofia Coppola motion pictures, notably from a profession crammed with excessive and low factors in equal measure.

Earlier than we soar in, although, we must always observe that we could not discover La Traviata, an opera she filmed with Francesa Nesler, which is why it isn’t included. Additionally, this listing is targeted completely on function movies Sofia Coppola directed.