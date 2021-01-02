news Everything Walt Disney World Is Planning To Reopen In 2021 (So Far), And What It Means For The Parks

Walt Disney World Lodges

Walt Disney World had introduced a schedule over the summer time that may have seen many extra lodges reopen in 2020 than we really noticed. After the parks reopened to restricted capability in the summertime, it was realized that almost all of these returning to the parks initially have been Florida locals. This was a problem for a number of causes, not the least of which being that locals do not require lodge rooms. This meant that a number of of the lodge reopenings that have been initially deliberate have been postponed, however now it appears that evidently the crowds that have been lacking in August and September could also be anticipated to be again by the spring, as a number of of these delayed resorts are actually set to open as soon as once more.