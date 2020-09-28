news Excellent Information, Bill And Ted Face The Music Has Already Dropped Its Cost To Rent

Bill and Ted Face the Music is one in all many, many movies that’s endured some fairly radical adjustments by way of its launch this 12 months, as a consequence of COVID-19. Whereas followers got the choice to see it in theaters in some areas, providing an opportunity to additionally watch it at residence was in all probability a sensible name. Whereas it made slightly over $1 million at conventional field places of work in its first weekend, it was topping rental charts on digital platforms.