news F9 Director Justin Lin Provides Update On The Next Fast And Furious Movie's Progress

Go away a Remark
If issues had in response to plan this yr, the ninth Fast & Furious film, formally often known as F9, would have hit theaters again in Might, that means you’d be capable of watch it on dwelling media now. Sadly, the well being disaster resulted in F9 being delayed to subsequent yr. The silver lining to that drastic launch date shift is it afforded director Justin Lin further time to place F9 collectively, and now the filmmaker has revealed that work on the film is sort of full.
F9 completed filming way back, however as anybody remotely acquainted with the moviemaking course of is aware of, there’s a variety of work that goes into the post-production course of, particularly for actin-packed blockbusters. However it seems to be like that portion of F9 is sort of carried out, as Justin Lin introduced that the film’s audio combine is locked in with the next Twitter put up:
Whereas it’s attainable there’s nonetheless somewhat further work to be carried out earlier than F9 is 100% completed, comparable to ironing out the VFX, the following installment within the Fast & Furious franchise is sort of on the end line, and with loads of time to spare. F9 isn’t scheduled to reach till subsequent Might, so Lin and his workforce may have simply unfold out the work and completed F9 only a month or two earlier than delivering it to the general public. As an alternative, it appears like F9 can be able to go earlier than 2020 is over.
Whereas the Fast & Furious franchise entertained followers final yr with the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff, by the point F9 hits the large display screen, it’ll have been 4 years for the reason that final installment in the principle movie collection, The Destiny of the Furious, got here out. Initially F9 was delayed to April 2, 2021, however after the following James Bond film, No Time to Die, moved into that very same slot, Common Photos shifted the car-centric blockbuster to late Might.
F9 sees Dominic Toretto and our different intrepid protagonists going through off in opposition to John Cena’s Jakob Toretto, Dom and Mia’s estranger brother who’s joined forces with Charlize Theron’s Cipher, the principle antagonist from The Destiny of the Furious. F9 can also be bringing Sung Kang’s Han Lue again into play after years of the character having considered killed, and in some way the motion will finally make its means into outer area. That is Justin Lin’s fifth time directing a Fast & Furious film, having joined the franchise with 2006’s Tokyo Drift and helming the three films that adopted.
We’re about due for one more F9 trailer to be launched, however till that occurs, be happy to re-watch the primary trailer beneath.
Initially F9 was being positioned on the penultimate entry of the principle Fast & Furious movie collection. Nonetheless, it was introduced final month that two extra sequels are on the way in which moderately than only one, so we’re getting somewhat further time with Dom and the gang. Plus, there’s each a Hobbs & Shaw sequel and a female-focused spinoff in improvement, so despite the fact that the principle narrative is starting to wind down, this franchise isn’t disappearing anytime quickly.
F9 races into theaters on Might 28, 2021. When you’re inquisitive about what different films are supposed to come back out subsequent yr, scan via our 2021 launch schedule.
Add Comment