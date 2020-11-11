news Fantastic Beasts 3 May Have Already Found Johnny Depp's Substitute, And It's An Excellent Choice

This information involves us from Deadline, and will the Danish actor signal on the dotted line it can additional increase his geek creditability – of which he has an incredible deal. Mads Mikkelson first gained consideration from world audiences taking part in the villainous Le Chiffre within the James Bond reboot On line casino Royale, and within the 15 years since has been part of main franchises like Star Wars (with a key position in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the Marvel Cinematic Universe (the place he was the primary antagonist in Physician Unusual), and the horrific world of Hannibal Lecter (having performed the titular position within the cult NBC sequence). It feels prefer it was solely a matter of time earlier than he bought some type of shot within the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and now it appears just like the position of Gellert Grindelwald is his for the taking.