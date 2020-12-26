news Fantastic Beasts 3’s Mads Mikkelsen Hilariously Reveals He Forgot Who Jerry Bruckheimer Was Twice On The Same Movie

Most Hollywood producers aren’t what you’d name family names, however Jerry Bruckheimer is an exception. Starting his profession within the early Nineteen Seventies, he made a reputation for himself with huge Nineteen Eighties movies like Beverly Hills Cop, Prime Gun, and Flashdance, after which turned well-known for his relationship with Michael Bay and franchises Nationwide Treasure. He’s what business of us would name a “huge deal”… however apparently that standing was completely misplaced on actor Mads Mikkelsen within the making of 2004’s King Arthur, as he managed to completely overlook who Bruckheimer was not as soon as, however twice throughout the manufacturing.

This joke lately got here to mild because of a viral put up on Twitter that includes an on-camera interview with the Incredible Beasts 3 star, and you’ll watch him inform it in full beneath: