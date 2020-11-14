news Fantastic Beasts’ Jude Law Responds To Johnny Depp’s Departure

The Improbable Beasts motion pictures confronted a serious shakeup final week when it was introduced that Warner Bros determined to take away Johnny Depp from the forged and recast the pivotal position of Grindelwald in the course of filming the third movie. The choice was made just a few days after Depp’s libel lawsuit reached a verdict in opposition to his favor. The court docket case dominated in favor of The Solar’s use of the time period “wife-beater” in reference to Depp, which was discovered to be “considerably true” by the decide after testimony from ex-wife Amber Heard.