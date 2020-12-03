news Fantastic Beasts: Mads Mikkelsen Breaks Silence On Replacing Johnny Depp As Grindelwald

That undoubtedly will likely be a difficult steadiness to achieve. On the one hand, Mads Mikkelsen has to be sure that his tackle Gellert Grindelwald is comparatively much like how Johnny Depp performed the darkish wizard slightly than radically alter his persona. On the opposite hand, there nonetheless must be room for Mikkelsen to go away his personal stamp on the character. So it’ll be attention-grabbing to see how the actor combines the perfect of most worlds, particularly since he has to determine all this out within the midst of filming, versus with the ability to put together months earlier than cameras begin rolling.