news Fast And Livid’ Ludacris Explains Why He’s ‘Not Unhappy’ About The Franchise Ending

They only introduced that we will finish on 10 and 11. Personally I believed we have been going to finish on 10 however I am by no means unhappy about it since you acquired to consider, I got here out in 2 Quick 2 Livid. We by no means knew we’d get a callback from 5, now I have been in 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. And now they’re telling me there’s going to be two extra? I am glad! To hell with being unhappy, do not be unhappy! Be glad.