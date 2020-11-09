news Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’s Alan Ruck Has An Idea For A Sequel, And It Sounds Perfect

It’s shocking that Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by no means bought a sequel. The movie is beloved, and was a smash success when it was first launched in 1986, however talks a few follow-up by no means was something actual within the final 34 years (aside from a live-action TV sequence that bought cancelled after one season). In fact, trendy Hollywood has fallen in love with lengthy delayed sequels like 2018’s Halloween, Blade Runner 2049, and Mad Max: Fury Street, so it is not not possible that it could in the future occur – and if it does, co-star Alan Ruck has a wonderful concept that filmmakers would possibly need to take into account pursuing.