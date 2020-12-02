news Fifty Shades’ Jamie Dornan Recalls One Brutal Review Of Christian Grey That's Stuck With Him

Nowadays, Jamie Dornan is out and about engaged on quite a lot of indie movies. Whereas Fifty Shades has opened quite a lot of doorways for the actor to change into a family title and take paths which might be extra akin to what he actually desires to be doing and fewer akin to being shirtless eye sweet, Dornan nonetheless understands the franchise was the trail to assist get him there. He’s respectful about his time with Dakota Johnson on the large display screen but says he’s wanting ahead to extra “various and fascinating work.”