news Following Altered Carbon’s Cancellation, Anthony Mackie Has Another Netflix Movie Lined Up

November 30, 2020
4 Min Read

Takeshi Kovacs stares at himself in the mirror in a scene from 'Altered Carbon.'

Followers of Netflix’s sci-fi sequence Altered Carbon had been disenchanted when it was cancelled earlier this 12 months. Nonetheless, not less than one star has constructed an ongoing relationship with the streaming platform. Anthony Mackie has signed on to each produce and star within the upcoming Netflix thriller The Ogun.

In line with The Hollywood Reporter, The Ogun, written by Darkish Knight Rises stuntman Madison Turner, tells the story of a person who travels to Nigeria to try to discover a remedy for a mysterious genetic dysfunction he’s handed onto his daughter. He should use the powers that include that dysfunction to battle his method again to his daughter after she is kidnapped.

Okay, that sounds fairly intense. Whereas we don’t have all the main points about precisely what sort of powers Anthony Mackie’s character may have, The Ogun has the potential to be fairly thrilling. We already know he’s able to pulling off some spectacular stunts, so it is going to be cool to see him put these expertise to good use once more.

The Ogun is the newest in a sequence of initiatives Anthony Mackie has finished for Netflix. Along with taking up from Joel Kinnaman because the lead in Altered Carbon’s second season, he’s additionally starred in an episode of Black Mirror. On the movie entrance, he produced and starred within the platform’s 2019 sci-fi movie IO.

There isn’t any official phrase but on when manufacturing will start for The Ogun — which suggests we probably gained’t know when it is going to premiere for some time. This additionally gained’t be the one undertaking Anthony Mackie followers can anticipate to hit streaming platforms within the not-too-distant future.

He lately wrapped manufacturing on Disney+’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. That sequence, co-starring Sebastian Stan, will observe their Avengers characters after the occasions of Avengers: Endgame.

Followers have been anticipating the upcoming sequence ever because it was introduced, particularly since it is going to give us a extra in depth take a look at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America — and he’s dropped hints that it gained’t be like a typical TV present. Nonetheless, a delay in manufacturing as a consequence of COVID-19 meant that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier gained’t be prepared till a while in 2021.

Due to these delays, the subsequent undertaking we see Anthony Mackie in could or could not find yourself being The Girl within the Window. That thriller, starring Amy Adams, was delayed in 2019, however Netflix was in talks to amass it earlier this 12 months.

If it isn’t clear by now, Anthony Mackie has lined up a strong suite of initiatives that can maintain him on our favourite streaming platforms for the foreseeable future. Which one are you most wanting ahead to? Tell us within the feedback!


