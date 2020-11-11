news Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie

Though Netflix didn’t present any official plot particulars about Damsel, Deadline experiences that this fantasy film will see Millie Bobby Brown taking part in Princess Elodie, who initially believes she’s being married off to Prince Henry from a rival kingdom, however discovers that she’s really being sacrificed to a dragon. So whereas Brown is already fairly conversant in the sci-fi area because of Stranger Issues, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, Damsel will mark her first time main a fantasy film. That stated, this isn’t the primary time Brown has performed round within the fantasy realm, as she appeared as a younger Alice within the short-lived ABC sequence As soon as Upon a Time in Wonderland.