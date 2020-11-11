General News

Following Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown Has Landed Another Netflix Movie

November 11, 2020
Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

Millie Bobby Brown has been a Netflix common for years now because of her position as Eleven on the hit sequence Stranger Issues. Nevertheless, 2020 marked her first time starring in a Netflix film, as Enola Holmes, which was initially supposed for theatrical launch, ended up popping out in September on the streaming service. Now Brown is on the brink of crew with Netflix on one other film, this one being a fantasy journey titled Damsel. How applicable that this information come out on 11/11, of all days.

Along with taking part in Damsel’s lead character, Millie Bobby Brown can even govt produce the film. The actress already has some producing expertise beneath her belt because of Enola Holmes. Together with Brown, Damsel has introduced aboard 28 Weeks Later’s Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to direct and Wrath of the Titans’ Dan Mazeau to write down the screenplay. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum will produce, and Mazeau, Zack Roth and Chris Castaldi will govt produce alongside Brown.

Though Netflix didn’t present any official plot particulars about Damsel, Deadline experiences that this fantasy film will see Millie Bobby Brown taking part in Princess Elodie, who initially believes she’s being married off to Prince Henry from a rival kingdom, however discovers that she’s really being sacrificed to a dragon. So whereas Brown is already fairly conversant in the sci-fi area because of Stranger Issues, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong, Damsel will mark her first time main a fantasy film. That stated, this isn’t the primary time Brown has performed round within the fantasy realm, as she appeared as a younger Alice within the short-lived ABC sequence As soon as Upon a Time in Wonderland.

Whereas Damsel sounds prefer it’ll be one other high-profile Netflix venture for Millie Bobby Brown, the actress and streaming service already had extra collaborations deliberate past Stranger Issues. Brown is about to star in a movie adaptation of the upcoming Tess Sharpe-authored ebook The Ladies I’ve Been as its predominant character, Nora O’Malley. Brown can even star in The Factor About Jellyfish, which is being tailored from the same-named ebook by Ali Benjamin.

6 Marvel Characters Millie Bobby Brown Would Be Excellent To Play

It’s unclear which of those three Netflix films will come out first, though since Damsel has additionally employed a director and screenwriter, there’s an honest likelihood will probably be prioritized. In fact, let’s not overlook that Stranger Issues Season 4 can also be again rolling cameras after having to pause taking pictures in March as a result of well being disaster. So even when Damsel would be the subsequent factor that Brown works on for Netflix, she wants to complete her newest spherical of Eleven performances first.

As talked about earlier, together with all the things she has happening at Netflix, Millie Bobby Brown is constructing blockbuster cred with the MonsterVerse franchise. She debuted as Madison Russell in Godzilla: King of the Monsters final yr, and he or she’s reprising the character for Godzilla vs. Kong, with Kyle Chandler additionally coming again as Madison’s father, Dr. Mark Russell. Godzilla vs. Kong was beforehand supposed to come back out this month, but it surely’s now slated to reach in theaters on Could 21, 2021.

We right here at CinemaBlend will hold you apprised of extra updates regarding Millie Bobby Brown’s profession, however within the meantime, hold monitor of the flicks which can be supposed to play on the massive display screen subsequent yr with our 2021 launch schedule. You can too flick thru our lineup detailing what Netflix has already launched this month and what’s coming for the rest of November.


