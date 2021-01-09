news Following FKA Twigs Lawsuit, Shia LaBeouf’s Partner Margaret Qualley No Longer Standing By Him

Actor Shia LaBeouf has spent nearly all of his life within the public eye, beginning with being a toddler actor in Disney’s Even Stevens. Since then LaBeouf has had a formidable movie profession with work on blockbusters and small indie initiatives alike. However the actor has additionally made headlines for quite a lot of controversies over time, most not too long ago as a consequence of a lawsuit and allegations of abuse made by his ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. And now it appears that evidently his present associate actress Margaret Qualley might now not be standing by him.