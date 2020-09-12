news Former James Bond Actor Pays Tribute To The Late Diana Rigg On Social Media

Depart a Remark
Yesterday, the world discovered of Dame Diana Rigg’s passing on the age of 82, after a nicely lived life stuffed with iconic performances in TV and movie. Whereas most audiences both remembered her as Emma Peel from the British spy present The Avengers, or because the forceful Olenna Tyrell from HBO’s Recreation of Thrones, there are others who keep in mind her as the last word Bond Girl that acquired away.
One such particular person is the person who performed her James Bond, actor George Lazenby, in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service; and in the present day he keep in mind Diana Rigg fondly as he paid tribute to her on social media. Learn his touching memorial, under:
Enjoying Contessa Teresa “Tracy” di Vincenzo Draco, Diana Rigg’s character would finally turn into Tracy Bond by the top of George Lazenby’s solely efficiency within the James Bond sequence’ lead. With their relationship being reported as a bit adversarial on set, very similar to their characters in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the previous 007 has cleared the air round that individual story in his Instagram publish above.
Actually, George Lazenby’s response to Dame Diana’s passing is all of the extra touching when you think about the context between this actual life passing and the top of On. Her Majesty’s Secret Service. On the finish of the movie, when James and Tracy are off on their honeymoon, his supposedly useless nemesis Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Telly Savalas) and his associate in crime Irma Bunt (Ilse Steppat) execute a drive-by capturing on the joyful couple. Whereas Bond survives, Tracy doesn’t, resulting in probably probably the most heartbreaking second in Bond historical past. Lazenby invoked that reminiscence in his personal remembrance, with the next sentiment:
The dying of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema second over 50 years in the past. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon listening to of Dame Diana’s dying, I weep once more. My deepest condolences for her household.
After all, Tracy’s dying wasn’t the one contribution that Dame Diana Rigg’s character made on the Bond movies. Because the, up to now, solely girl to marry James Bond, theirs was a romance that made On Her Majesty’s Secret Service stand out as the primary time James had actually fallen for somebody as deeply as he cared for the Contessa. By way of playful banter, and their final courtship, Tracy saved James simply as a lot as he saved her. Very like fellow Avengers alum turned former Bond girl Honor Blackman, Dame Rigg gave the sequence the feisty and daring feminine power it has all the time wanted to thrive.
The flood of remembrance from each George Lazenby’s variety phrases, James Bond franchise producers/masterminds Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli had their very own fond recollections of Dame Diana Rigg’s half in making James Bond historical past. Their remarks are included under:
The passing of Dame Diana Rigg has impressed many tributes to her storied profession as an actor of nice esteem. With the phrases of not solely George Lazenby, but in addition Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli paying tribute to her work within the James Bond franchise, Dame Rigg’s legacy is much more bolstered on the planet of leisure. On behalf of CinemaBlend, our continued condolences exit to Dame Diana Rigg’s household.
