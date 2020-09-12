news Former James Bond Actor Pays Tribute To The Late Diana Rigg On Social Media

View this publish on Instagram

I am so unhappy to listen to of the dying of Diana Rigg. She undoubtedly raised my appearing sport once we made On Her Majesty’s Secret Service collectively in 1968-9. I keep in mind the press convention on the Dorchester in London, understanding she was going to play my spouse. We had enjoyable collectively on the set of the film in Switzerland and Portugal. Her depth of expertise actually helped me. We had been good mates on set. A lot was manufactured from our supposed variations however that was the Press in search of a information story. I used to be sorry to have misplaced my spouse within the movie on the finish. The dying of Contessa Teresa di Vincenzo Draco created a memorable cinema second over 50 years in the past. As my new bride, Tracy Bond, I wept for her loss. Now, upon listening to of Dame Diana’s dying, I weep once more. My deepest condolences for her household. Love George xx