news Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Stole Nearly $34,000, Only Charged With Misdemeanors

A trip planner at Walt Disney World apparently stole almost $34,000 from the resort within the type of money she pocketed from friends for MagicBands, and whereas that amount of cash is greater than sufficient to qualify for grand theft, it seems the lady was solely charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The police’s punishment definitely appears mild to in comparison with Disney who, after all, fired the lady from her place, and has additionally banned her from Disney World.
In Could of 2019 a 53-year-old solid member at Walt Disney World was fired after her employer confirmed that she had been stealing. In line with the Orlando Sentinel, between January 2017 and Could 2019, the lady who labored at Magic Kingdom’s Transportation and Ticket Heart, would take cash from friends who have been paying for MagicBands in money, activate the bands, after which, would void the transaction and pocket the money.
The girl ultimately stood out to Walt Disney World as a result of she had considerably decrease money gross sales general, and he or she activated considerably extra Magic Bands than she truly offered. In line with data provided by Disney to the Orange County Sheriffs Workplace, the lady activated 1,307 extra MagicBands than she offered in 2018 alone.
Finally, Walt Disney World despatched fraud investigators to take a look at the lady and so they bought MagicBands from her in money twice within the spring of 2019. When confronted, she admitted to the theft, claiming that she wanted the additional cash to pay payments and to ship to her mom, following the demise of her father in 2017. The girl had been with Walt Disney World since 1990.
Whereas the Sherriff’s Workplace apparently felt there was enough proof to cost the lady with grand theft in addition to scheme to defraud, it appears the state’s legal professional didn’t really feel the identical. Within the data obtained by the Sentinel, it states the case was missing scheme to defraud, and that the lady didn’t receive the cash below false pretenses. It is also acknowledged there have been “corpus points with the estimate of ~$40K” which can point out how Walt Disney World got here up with the worth of the theft, formally $33,988, was unclear.
Consequently the lady was solely apparently solely charged with the theft of the money from the 2 Disney investigations, and thus, these have been misdemeanors, and never grand theft. The sentence, which was handed down in October, additionally required the lady to pay a $273 wonderful and attend a seminar on impulse management. She can even be on probation for 12 months. She has additionally been banned from Walt Disney World, although one assumes that is strictly a Disney punishment and never one thing that is been set legally.
This is not the primary time, even this yr, {that a} authorized case involving Walt Disney World noticed a a lot lighter sentence than was anticipated. A person who broke into Walt Disney World whereas it was closed earlier this yr and arrange camp on Discovery Island, was solely fined $100 following a plea bargin.
