General News

news Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Stole Nearly $34,000, Only Charged With Misdemeanors

December 30, 2020
4 Min Read

Feedback

Go away a Remark

information

Former Walt Disney World Cast Member Stole Nearly $34,000, Only Charged With Misdemeanors

Scrooge McDuck in his money bin in Ducktales

A trip planner at Walt Disney World apparently stole almost $34,000 from the resort within the type of money she pocketed from friends for MagicBands, and whereas that amount of cash is greater than sufficient to qualify for grand theft, it seems the lady was solely charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The police’s punishment definitely appears mild to in comparison with Disney who, after all, fired the lady from her place, and has additionally banned her from Disney World.

In Could of 2019 a 53-year-old solid member at Walt Disney World was fired after her employer confirmed that she had been stealing. In line with the Orlando Sentinel, between January 2017 and Could 2019, the lady who labored at Magic Kingdom’s Transportation and Ticket Heart, would take cash from friends who have been paying for MagicBands in money, activate the bands, after which, would void the transaction and pocket the money.

The girl ultimately stood out to Walt Disney World as a result of she had considerably decrease money gross sales general, and he or she activated considerably extra Magic Bands than she truly offered. In line with data provided by Disney to the Orange County Sheriffs Workplace, the lady activated 1,307 extra MagicBands than she offered in 2018 alone.

Finally, Walt Disney World despatched fraud investigators to take a look at the lady and so they bought MagicBands from her in money twice within the spring of 2019. When confronted, she admitted to the theft, claiming that she wanted the additional cash to pay payments and to ship to her mom, following the demise of her father in 2017. The girl had been with Walt Disney World since 1990.

Whereas the Sherriff’s Workplace apparently felt there was enough proof to cost the lady with grand theft in addition to scheme to defraud, it appears the state’s legal professional didn’t really feel the identical. Within the data obtained by the Sentinel, it states the case was missing scheme to defraud, and that the lady didn’t receive the cash below false pretenses. It is also acknowledged there have been “corpus points with the estimate of ~$40K” which can point out how Walt Disney World got here up with the worth of the theft, formally $33,988, was unclear.

Associated

7 Loopy Methods To Get Completely Banned From Walt Disney World

Consequently the lady was solely apparently solely charged with the theft of the money from the 2 Disney investigations, and thus, these have been misdemeanors, and never grand theft. The sentence, which was handed down in October, additionally required the lady to pay a $273 wonderful and attend a seminar on impulse management. She can even be on probation for 12 months. She has additionally been banned from Walt Disney World, although one assumes that is strictly a Disney punishment and never one thing that is been set legally.

This is not the primary time, even this yr, {that a} authorized case involving Walt Disney World noticed a a lot lighter sentence than was anticipated. A person who broke into Walt Disney World whereas it was closed earlier this yr and arrange camp on Discovery Island, was solely fined $100 following a plea bargin.

Extra From This Writer
    • Dirk Libbey
      Dirk Libbey

      View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and novice Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Membership 33 Member.


Wait, A Walt Disney World And Disneyland Resort Attraction Almost Included John Travolta?


information


2nd


Wait, A Walt Disney World And Disneyland Resort Attraction Virtually Included John Travolta?


Dirk Libbey



Is It Worth Going To Walt Disney World During A Pandemic? We Investigate


information


5d


Is It Price Going To Walt Disney World Throughout A Pandemic? We Examine


Jessica Rawden



L.A. Deputy Caught Having Sex On The Universal Studios Lot


information


7d


L.A. Deputy Caught Having Intercourse On The Common Studios Lot


Dirk Libbey

Trending Films


Fatale


Dec 18, 2020


Fatale


Ranking TBD



The War With Grandpa


Oct 9, 2020


The Warfare With Grandpa


5



Avengers: Endgame


Apr 26, 2019


Avengers: Endgame


10



Uncharted


Jul 16, 2021


Uncharted


Ranking TBD



The New Mutants


Aug 28, 2020


The New Mutants


3


The Top 10 Movies Of 2020, According To Eric


TBD


The Prime 10 Films Of 2020, In accordance To Eric


Ranking TBD



Blow The Man Down


Mar 20, 2020


Blow The Man Down


Ranking TBD



Spongebob Squarepants And Hey Arnold Animator Tuck Tucker Is Dead At 59


TBD


Spongebob Squarepants And Hey Arnold Animator Tuck Tucker Is Lifeless At 59


Ranking TBD



Wonder Woman 1984’s Connie Nielsen Had Two Important Requests For The Snyder Cut


TBD


Surprise Girl 1984’s Connie Nielsen Had Two Essential Requests For The Snyder Minimize


Ranking TBD



James Gunn Reveals His Suicide Squad Spinoff Show Will Apparently Be Super R-Rated


TBD


James Gunn Reveals His Suicide Squad Spinoff Present Will Apparently Be Tremendous R-Rated


Ranking TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.