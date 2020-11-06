news Frozen’s Kristen Bell And Jonathan Groff Are Doing Another Movie Musical

Kate, our lead character, the mom, is singing a lullaby to her pregnant stomach and can form of push in on that pregnant stomach and go into this different world the place we see a mysterious little woman in a rowboat in the midst of the ocean, trying up on the moon and listening to that music, listening to that lullaby come by means of the moon. It’s the second you notice there’s this little soul, this life that wishes to exist and be on the earth and needs to succeed in the sound of that voice. She doesn’t know what it means or who it’s. It simply appears like love, and he or she needs to succeed in it, and that’s form of the second that we join the 2 worlds of our film, the world of Molly and the true world that her mother and father reside in.