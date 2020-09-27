news Full Metal Jacket’s Matthew Modine Talks About How Toxic The Filming Location Was

We needed to get out of Beckton Fuel Works, as a result of it was scheduled for demolition. They leased us the property for a time period. After which we needed to get out of there. … That was some of the poisonous locations I’ve ever been in my life. For those who go to the Wikipedia web page for Beckton Fuel Works, it’ll illustrate all the cancerous chemical compounds, greater than a pair dozen cancerous chemical compounds, that had been in [the air]. We would be having a cup of tea within the morning and a pastry, and the truck would go by, you already know, one of many movie vans, and all of the mud would fall in. As a result of we had been younger and silly, you did not give it some thought. You simply drank the tea and ate the pastry, and did not assume an excessive amount of concerning the mud. There was asbestos in all places from the buildings that had been knocked down. Asbestos was a miracle constructing materials for a very long time. It was fireproof. No one considered it being one thing that was harmful.