news Game Of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage Is Joining Another Superhero Movie

Whereas the unique film didn’t make a splash throughout its preliminary theatrical run, it slowly grew to become a cult favourite and spawned three sequels: 1989’s The Poisonous Avenger Half II, The Poisonous Avenger Half III: The Final Temptation of Toxie (which was launched in the direction of the top of 1989), and 2000’s Citizen Toxie: The Poisonous Avenger IV. An animated spinoff collection known as Poisonous Crusaders additionally briefly aired in 1991. Now the time has come to reboot the property, and Peter Dinklage would be the one bringing the character to life.