news Gary Oldman Has Been Hit With A Lawsuit Over Darkest Hour

Lawsuits round Hollywood are nothing new, however we’ll have to attend and see how this Darkest Hour authorized drama unfolds. Melissa McCarthy was just lately hit with the same lawsuit over her 2018 film Lifetime of the Social gathering, which didn’t make a splash on the field workplace, however now has a $10 million goal on it. The Form of Water and Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl have been additionally the topic of lawsuits that claimed sure ideas or concepts have been taken with out credit score.