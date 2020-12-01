news George Clooney Gave An A+ Response When Asked If He’d Return As Batman In The Flash Movie

Technically talking, George Clooney performed the identical model of Batman as Michael Keaton, despite the drastic tonal and architectural variations between Joel Schumacher’s Batman films and those Tim Burton helmed. So if Keaton’s already within the combine, Clooney wouldn’t be vital. However even ignoring the continuity of all of it, Batman & Robin remains to be a darkish be aware in Batman movie historical past, with Clooney having beforehand apologized for his half in it and just lately saying he was “horrible” within the film. So you may’t blame Clooney for robotically ruling out anybody from Warner Bros and DC giving him a name about placing the cape and cowl again on.