Which brings us to George Clooney, the 59-year-old father of three-year-old twins. They’re actually not going to remain targeted on their father’s black-and-white directorial effort, Good Night time. And Good Luck. Nor are the twins prepared for the madness that’s Burn After Studying! However when CinemaBlend spoke with Clooney about his upcoming sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky (which has a robust parental vibe throughout it), we requested if parenthood has modified Clooney’s thoughts in regards to the varieties of tales that he needs to inform as an actor and as a director, and his reply is within the video above.