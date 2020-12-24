news George Clooney Recalls Grossly Keeping His Midnight Sky Beard, You Know, Just In Case The Netflix Movie Needed It

Jones: [The beard] lingered on within the make-up trailer, caught to a chunk of sticky tape.

Clooney: I shot all my stuff first and the day I completed — as a result of imagine me, my youngsters wished it (gone) — I shaved all of it off and saved it in a single piece in case I needed to come again for a reshoot. It was like one thing Jack Elam dug out of his naval. It was scary.