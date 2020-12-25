news George Clooney Recalls Ocean’s Twelve Hijinks, Including Leaving Brad Pitt And Don Cheadle In A Haunted House

What a narrative! It sounds prefer it was a enjoyable shoot and the actors had a good time with one another, particularly when it got here to participating in pranks and haunted home hijinks. If Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle chickened out of $10,000, it will need to have been a extremely creepy environment in that deserted home. This may need been how George Clooney obtained again at Pitt for sending out memos in Lake Como suggesting that he would solely settle for being addressed as his character identify. Except for being nice enjoyable, the Ocean’s movies have been, after all, nice successes, although it doesn’t sound prefer it’s excessive on Pitt’s listing to make extra.