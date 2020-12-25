news George Clooney Recalls Ocean’s Twelve Hijinks, Including Leaving Brad Pitt And Don Cheadle In A Haunted House

Depart a Remark
It’s been 20 years since Steven Soderbergh assembled the all-star Ocean’s Eleven solid, a lot of whom have solely soared greater on the Hollywood A-list since making the trilogy collectively, with some scoring their very personal Oscars since. George Clooney has a fame of being a prankster on the set of his movies, and apparently considered one of them concerned his well-known co-stars and a haunted home.
Whereas reflecting on his profession, George Clooney spent a while reminiscing about his time with the solid of the Ocean movies. Whereas chatting with GQ, the Midnight Sky director and star talked about how he and actors like Brad Pitt and Matt Damon obtained together with each other from day one, and have continued to take care of their relationships and work with one another for that purpose. The 59-year-old began breaking down his hilarious Ocean’s Twelve story with this:
We’d do hysterical, idiotic issues, like there was a house–we have been all staying at my home in Lake Como — and there was a home throughout the lake, empty. And we made up a narrative about how haunted it was. And my buddy Giovanni, who was Italian, he’s pretending to learn this story the place this man would kill folks and, you recognize, throw them into the lake. He talked everybody into how harmful this home was.
Ocean’s Twelve was partially filmed in George Clooney’s villa property in Lake Como. He and the solid stayed there collectively throughout filming in 2004 and began stepping into ghost tales, due to course. It completely spooked the remainder of the solid, however it additionally impressed them to go and take a look at stated haunted home. Clooney continued:
So, at like 3 a.m. within the morning we get a ladder and put it on this pontoon boat and Matt [Damon] and Don [Cheadle] and Brad [Pitt] and I took the boat throughout the water. We took the ladder up and climbed in the home. The very first thing we noticed was like a statue of a snake consuming a girl’s head, you’re like ‘aaaah.’ So, we got here all the way down to the conclusion that we’d give $10,000 to any man who may spend the night time in the home with a candle, you bought six matches and a bottle of wine.
This actually feels like an ideal plot to a buddy comedy if Matt Damon, Don Cheadle and Brad Pitt ever needed to do one thing extra lighthearted. The actors who have been 15 years youthful on the time determined to check out a wager and see if they might keep the night time in an deserted home throughout the lake. Right here’s what occurred subsequent, in keeping with George Clooney:
We left Cheadle and Pitt there and Matt and I got here again. We’re sitting within the boat in the midst of the lake. We have now to see the candle go by each window. It goes by 2 or 3 home windows after which we get a name. They’re like, ‘Fuck that, get us out of this home!’ We got here again and pulled them out. So there was a whole lot of idiocy alongside the best way.
What a narrative! It sounds prefer it was a enjoyable shoot and the actors had a good time with one another, particularly when it got here to participating in pranks and haunted home hijinks. If Brad Pitt and Don Cheadle chickened out of $10,000, it will need to have been a extremely creepy environment in that deserted home. This may need been how George Clooney obtained again at Pitt for sending out memos in Lake Como suggesting that he would solely settle for being addressed as his character identify. Except for being nice enjoyable, the Ocean’s movies have been, after all, nice successes, although it doesn’t sound prefer it’s excessive on Pitt’s listing to make extra.
You may try George Clooney’s newest movie, The Midnight Sky, on Netflix now.
