news George Clooney Reveals The Hilarious Joke Brad Pitt Played On Him During Ocean's Twelve

The Ocean’s Eleven films are a ton of enjoyable. They will not be the perfect factor anybody concerned has accomplished, however they’re enjoyable films that maintain your consideration, most likely as a result of everybody concerned is so clearly having a good time. Their attitudes are infectious, and as a viewer, you simply wish to be alongside for the journey. You may really feel all these actual life friendships and the care they’ve for one another. Plus, lots of them are unbelievable actors with nice chemistry; so, that helps too.