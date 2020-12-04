news George Miller Reveals Plans To Work Actor Hugh Keays-Byrne Into Furiosa Following His Death

That memory from George Miller above pertains to the primary time Hugh Keays-Byrne made a mark on the Mad Max franchise, courtesy of casting the actor in that first 1979 movie because the baddie referred to as Toecutter. One of many instrumental figures within the breakdown of former lawman turned wasteland vigilante Max Rockatansky, then performed by actor Mel Gibson, his menace would assist carry the movie into the historical past books. Ultimately, two extra sequels, Mad Max 2: The Street Warrior and Mad Max Past Thunderdome would come to cross, earlier than an enormous hiatus would see setbacks and struggles beset the eventual supply of Mad Max: Fury Street 30 years after what was presumed to be the ultimate movie within the sequence.