news Gerard Butler's Olympus Has Fallen Is Getting Another Sequel And This One Has A Pretty Clever Name

November 10, 2020
Angel Has Fallen Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman stand in a very bright Washington DC.

You may’t maintain Secret Service agent Mike Banning down. Since 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen the Gerard Butler character has risen to the problem, solely to see one other problem fall earlier than him to overhaul. Beforehand we noticed Butler combat by means of worldwide terrorism in Olympus and its 2016 sequel London Has Fallen, in addition to forestall a possible coup in Angel Has Fallen. However now, for his fourth journey, a brand new and intelligent title is within the works: Night time Has Fallen.

In one other transfer match for the digital enterprise world that’s taken over the cinematic panorama of 2020, Night time Has Fallen was introduced by studio Millennium Media through the annual American Movie Market occasion. This information from THR not solely has Gerard Butler set to play Mike Banning for a fourth outing, he’s additionally re-teaming with Angel Has Fallen co-writer and director Ric Roman Waugh for the most recent entry on this sequence which is seemingly forming its personal cinematic universe. Particularly since Night time Has Fallen is the primary of three proposed follow-ups on the books.

Once we final left Mike Banning, Angel Has Fallen noticed him incomes an enormous promotion, and reconnecting together with his father– performed by Nick Nolte. So with Night time Has Fallen persevering with the adventures of Gerard Butler’s recurring character, there’s a query as to what’ll occur on this newest installment of the Banning Saga. These particulars are sadly unavailable presently. However we do know that Ric Roman Waugh can be writing the script for this sequel with Angel Has Fallen co-writer Robert Mark Kamen.

Apart from the truth that Night time Has Fallen can be filming all through Europe, there’s no supposed launch date introduced for the fourth chapter in The Fallen Chronicles. Admittedly it’s type of a wise transfer, contemplating how 2020 has been the yr to show that if you wish to make the cinema gods giggle, all you must do is inform them if you plan on launch your film within the close to future. For now, it’s simply good to listen to that followers of Gerard Butler’s all-American motion hero can have one thing to sit up for, presumably within the close to future.

In case you’re interested in what else Gerard Butler and Ric Roman Waugh have been as much as as of late, you’ll have the ability to see their subsequent collaboration slightly quickly. The 2 skills have already got a movie that was speculated to have launched earlier this yr in killer comet film Greenland, which can now see its debut as a PVOD rental on December 18th. For a take a look at what movies are planning to go to a theater close to you within the close to future, you may check out the 2020 launch schedule, in addition to 2021’s calendar, to see who’s moved to what slot.


