news Gone With The Wind's Hattie McDaniel: 6 Things To Know About The First Black Oscar Winner

Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar Win

On February 29th, 1940, on the 12th annual Academy Awards, Hattie McDaniel took dwelling the Oscar for Finest Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Gone with the Wind, changing into the primary Black Oscar winner within the awards present’s prestigious historical past.

She Was Additionally The First Black Oscar Nominee

Along with being the primary Black Oscar winner, Hattie McDaniel additionally had the excellence of being the primary Black Oscar nominee for her position in Gone with the Wind.

Hattie McDaniel Was Seated Individually From Her Co-Stars At The Oscars

Whereas this ceremony was a historic night for the annual awards present, Hattie McDaniel was nonetheless dealing with oppression throughout this ceremonial night. The awards present passed off on the Ambassador’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub, which was whites solely. The resort allowed the actress to attend the occasion, however as an alternative of sitting with Gone with the Wind‘s solid and crew, McDaniel was escorted to a segregated desk, thus not permitting the acknowledged actress to have a good time along with her collaborators on this prestigious night.