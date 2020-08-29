news Gone With The Wind's Hattie McDaniel: 6 Things To Know About The First Black Oscar Winner

Go away a Remark
All through her vastly achieved profession, Hattie McDaniel overcame many adversities as a pioneer in a rising leisure discipline. Most notably, by means of her memorable efficiency in 1939’s Gone with the Wind, McDaniel grew to become the primary Black Oscar winner. As a comic and singer-songwriter along with her different credit, the actress went to nice lengths to construct a legacy and a strong profession for herself. However within the course of, she confronted many various challenges, battling racism and segregation even throughout her best achievements. Whereas the actress was a barrier-breaker in her career, McDaniel’s profession was outlined by her difficulties and struggles. With that, this is what it’s best to know in regards to the Oscar-winning actress.
Hattie McDaniel Was The First Black Girl To Sing On U.S. Radio
In a profession stuffed with triumphs, one in every of Hattie McDaniel’s best profession achievements was being the primary Black lady to sing on United States radio. In keeping with Historical past Colorado, McDaniels appeared on Denver’s KOA, the place she carried out as a radio persona. Her vocal performances had been a trendsetter, permitting the actress to construct her profession as a radio star, then a tv actress, then finally a film star. Moreover, outdoors of performing, McDaniel recorded 16 blue sides between 1926 and 1929. Alas, solely eight had been issued.
The Actress/Musician Has Two Stars On The Hollywood Stroll Of Fame
As a distinguished actress and musician, Hattie McDaniel has the glory of holding not one, however two Hollywood Stroll of Fame stars to her title. The star situated on 6933 Hollywood Boulevard is for her contributions to radio, whereas the one discovered at 1719 Vine Road is dedicated to her profession in movement footage. Along with these honorary achievements, McDaniel was inducted within the Black Filmmakers Corridor of Fame. She additionally grew to become the primary Black Oscar winner to be honored with a U.S. postage stamp in 2006.
Hattie McDaniel Wasn’t Allowed To Attend Gone With The Wind’s Atlanta Premiere Since It Was Held At A Whites-Solely Theater
Having confronted prejudice and segregation all through her life and profession, Hattie McDaniel continued to face adversities in the course of the launch of Gone with the Wind. Particularly, whereas the actress performed a key position on this Oscar-winning melodrama, McDaniel wasn’t permitted to attend the Atlanta premiere, because it passed off at Loew’s Grand Theater, which was a whites-only institution. Whereas her co-star, Clark Gable, threatened to boycott the premiere except McDaniel was allowed to attend, the actress reportedly talked the actor out of his protest. Whereas she was unable to participate on this occasion, she was allowed to attend the Hollywood debut on December 28th, only a few days after its Atlanta premiere.
Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar Win
On February 29th, 1940, on the 12th annual Academy Awards, Hattie McDaniel took dwelling the Oscar for Finest Supporting Actress for her efficiency in Gone with the Wind, changing into the primary Black Oscar winner within the awards present’s prestigious historical past.
She Was Additionally The First Black Oscar Nominee
Along with being the primary Black Oscar winner, Hattie McDaniel additionally had the excellence of being the primary Black Oscar nominee for her position in Gone with the Wind.
Hattie McDaniel Was Seated Individually From Her Co-Stars At The Oscars
Whereas this ceremony was a historic night for the annual awards present, Hattie McDaniel was nonetheless dealing with oppression throughout this ceremonial night. The awards present passed off on the Ambassador’s Cocoanut Grove nightclub, which was whites solely. The resort allowed the actress to attend the occasion, however as an alternative of sitting with Gone with the Wind‘s solid and crew, McDaniel was escorted to a segregated desk, thus not permitting the acknowledged actress to have a good time along with her collaborators on this prestigious night.
Her Oscars Speech
In her speech, Hattie McDaniel thought-about this recognition to be “one of many happiest moments” of her life, and he or she thanked everybody who performed an element in her win that night. McDaniel claimed that accepting this award made her “very, very humble,” and the actress famous that she’s going to “maintain it as a beacon for something that I could possibly do sooner or later.” She later acknowledged that she sincerely hopes that she’s going to “at all times be a credit score to my race and to the movement image business.” And McDaniel concluded her speech by claiming her coronary heart is “too full to inform” everybody simply how she felt in that particular second. After whipping away a couple of tears from her eyes, the Oscar-winning actress left the rostrum. Here is the acceptance speech in full:
The Whereabouts Of Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar Stays Unknown
Sadly, the whereabouts of Hattie McDaniel’s Oscar stays unknown. The award — which was beforehand a plague, earlier than it grew to become a statue —went lacking (or it was misplaced) from Washington’s Howard College many many years in the past. It is believed that McDaniel’s award vanished from this location both within the late ’60s or the early ’70s. In any case, the Oscar’s present placement is a thriller — even to today.
Hattie McDaniel Appeared In 300 Movies However Solely Obtained Display screen Credit For 80
In a stunningly prolific profession, Hattie McDaniel offered many cinematic turns. 300 movies, to be precise, although she obtained credit score for lower than a 3rd of her big-screen appearances. Particularly, McDaniel was credited for under 80 movie roles complete, leading to much less recognition than the movie actress deserved.
Hattie McDaniel Wasn’t Permitted To Be Buried In Hollywood Cemetery, However She Has A Memorial There
Whereas Hattie McDaniel remained a pioneer and a barrier-breaker all through her lengthy and in depth profession, the Oscar-winning actress continued to face many hardships all through her life. Even, sadly, on the very finish. As a dying want, McDaniel needed to be buried at Hollywood Memorial Park, which has since been renamed Hollywood Eternally. Although she created a unprecedented profession for herself in Hollywood, the cemetery did not enable a Black lady to be buried of their property. Thus, McDaniel’s parting want was denied. Whereas this ultimate blow is devastating, it ought to be famous that in 1999, the brand new proprietor of Hollywood Eternally Cemetery took it upon himself to honor McDaniel’s hard-fought legacy by commissioning a memorial for the late actress. Whereas she is not buried on this cemetery as she wished, she’s going to a minimum of be remembered there.
It is obvious that Hattie McDaniel lived a life stuffed with nice triumphs and grave hardships. Her groundbreaking achievements show to be immense, however the challenges she confronted within the course of had been undoubtedly daunting. Her legacy, thus, was outlined by a number of adversities and lots of issues.
