news Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Finally Has A Release Date, And We’re Getting Some Amazing Bonuses Too

Whereas Guardians of the Galaxy stood as one of many nice pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for plenty of years, it has extra lately been planted in shaky floor. In the summertime of 2018 a minor scandal resulted in author/director James Gunn being fired after which rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the time spent coping with the scenario wound up placing the challenge off of its schedule. Consequently, for the final couple of years we have identified that the sequel is coming, however the reply to “when?” has eluded us. That has modified right now because of the large slate of bulletins throughout Disney’s huge Investor’s Day presentation, because it was not solely confirmed that we’ll get to see the Marvel film hit theaters in 2023, but additionally that Gunn is engaged on a few associated facet initiatives that ought to significantly excite followers.