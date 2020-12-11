news Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Finally Has A Release Date, And We’re Getting Some Amazing Bonuses Too

Go away a Remark
Whereas Guardians of the Galaxy stood as one of many nice pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for plenty of years, it has extra lately been planted in shaky floor. In the summertime of 2018 a minor scandal resulted in author/director James Gunn being fired after which rehired for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the time spent coping with the scenario wound up placing the challenge off of its schedule. Consequently, for the final couple of years we have identified that the sequel is coming, however the reply to “when?” has eluded us. That has modified right now because of the large slate of bulletins throughout Disney’s huge Investor’s Day presentation, because it was not solely confirmed that we’ll get to see the Marvel film hit theaters in 2023, but additionally that Gunn is engaged on a few associated facet initiatives that ought to significantly excite followers.
Although it would not have a “particular” weekend picked out, we all know that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is presently one of many furthest out of the initiatives presently on the Marvel slate, as we solely know precise launch dates up till November 2022 (which is the month that can see the discharge of Captain Marvel 2). But when that looks like too lengthy to attend till the subsequent alternative to see Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax, Rocket, Groot, Mantis, and Nebula in motion, there may be some excellent news: we’ll actually solely have to attend till December 2022. It’s because there’s a plan for James Gunn to movie a Guardians Of The Galaxy Vacation Particular on the set of the third characteristic. You’ll be able to take a look at the official announcement in addition to the title artwork under!
If that have been the tip of the story followers would most likely be happy, however just like the proverbial TV pitchman, I even have extra! Not solely are we getting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vacation Particular, however its additionally been confirmed {that a} particular collection of shorts based mostly on the adventures of Child Groot is presently within the works for Disney+. Does this imply that all the tales will probably be set between the occasions of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity Battle? We presently haven’t earthly thought, however what we do have is the official announcement, in addition to extra title artwork:
Likewise, we haven’t any plot particulars for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as James Gunn has stored these secrets and techniques underneath lock and key, however we’re ready with baited breath to be taught any and all particulars that the manufacturing is prepared to share – together with, ultimately, a month and day to associate with that 12 months. Figuring out the way in which that Marvel Studios productions sometimes run, we count on the movie will not start taking pictures till a while in 2022, however you may make sure that we’ll be maintaining an in depth eye out for all information that comes out relating to the challenge’s improvement. So keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend!
