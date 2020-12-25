news Guardians Of The Galaxy’s James Gunn Reveals Only Star He Pitched For The Marvel Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee if you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has turn into a behemoth presence, with a ton of franchises and even Disney+ exhibits within the works. However a number of properties have managed to turn into fan favorites, particularly James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy motion pictures. Gunn did nice work with a comparatively unknown group of heroes, and assembled a killer solid to convey them to life. And it seems that one of many actors was really a part of the director’s pitch to Marvel.