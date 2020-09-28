news Hackers Director Talks About Why They Portrayed The Internet That Way

Iain Softley was one in all many film administrators who tried to sort out the impression of the web within the mid-Nineteen Nineties. Although Hackers is, in some ways, very a lot a product of its time, it has amassed a little bit of a cult following within the two and a half a long time because it first hit theaters. Although it stars future A-lister Angelina Jolie, in addition to her future-former husband Jonny Lee Miller, Laurence Mason, and ‘90s stalwart Matthew Lillard, it additionally attracts followers in with its over-the-top aesthetic. Or perhaps it’s as a result of it reminds us of a time when the stakes related to the web solely appeared preferred they might get as excessive as they’re right now.