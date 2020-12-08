news Halle Berry, Eve And More Pay Tribute To Late BAPS Star Natalie Desselle-Reid

Depart a Remark
Yesterday, Hollywood sadly discovered of the passing of veteran actress Natalie Desselle-Reid. The actress, greatest recognized for her roles in B.A.P.S. and Madea’s Massive Glad Household and Eve, handed away on the age of 53 following a brief battle with colon most cancers. Since information of her passing broke, followers have and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Desselle-Reid and, now, former co-stars Halle Berry and Eve, together with others, are additionally paying tribute to her.
Halle Berry famously performed the Nisi to Natalie Desselle-Reid’s Mickey in B.A.P.S., and the 2 made for a memorable film pair. Upon listening to of her former co-star’s demise, Berry took to Instagram to specific her shock over the information and shared a candy gif of their two characters:
Desselle-Reid additionally labored intently with actress, rapper and former The Speak host Eve, as the 2 labored collectively for 3 years on Eve’s eponymous sitcom. Like Berry, Eve was additionally shocked to listen to of Desselle-Reid’s passing and, in an Instagram submit, she remembered her for her “gentle and spirit” and requested followers to increase prayers to the late actress’ household:
Gray’s Anatomy star Jason George additionally labored alongside Natalie Desselle-Reid and Eve on the UPN sitcom. In a Twitter submit, he known as Desselle-Reid “effortlessly hilarious” and “inherently empathetic.” He additionally shared a candy throwback photograph of the Eve forged:
Rapper and actor Bow Wow, who starred alongside Desselle-Reid in Madea’s Massive Glad Household, despatched his prayers to her household. He additionally stated it was a pleasure to work together with her on the movie.
Along with these roles, Natalie Desselle-Reid could also be greatest recognized for her function within the tv film, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. The noticed her play the merciless however hilarious stepsister Minerva to Brandy’s Cinderella. Brandy paid tribute to her co-star on social media and despatched her condolences to her family members:
All through her profession, Desselle-Reid carved out a spot for herself inside each the realms of movie and TV by fashioning herself as a real character actor. She took on various roles that not solely allowed her to work with a variety of stars however that additionally allowed her to embody completely different sorts of individuals.
And within the course of, she made a spot for herself within the hearts of viewers. Whether or not it was via her roles in movies like B.A.P.S. and How To Be A Participant or her appearances in exhibits like Eve or For Your Love, she was recognized and beloved by loads of followers.
It’s truthfully nonetheless onerous to imagine that Natalie Desselle-Reid is now not with us, and it’s nonetheless unhappy that we will now not count on extra artwork from her. Nevertheless, it’s nice to see that so many are coming collectively to pay tribute to her in such a loving method.
We right here at CinemaBlend proceed to increase our condolences to Natlie Desselle-Reid’s family members throughout this time.
