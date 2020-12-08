news Halle Berry, Eve And More Pay Tribute To Late BAPS Star Natalie Desselle-Reid

Yesterday, Hollywood sadly discovered of the passing of veteran actress Natalie Desselle-Reid. The actress, greatest recognized for her roles in B.A.P.S. and Madea’s Massive Glad Household and Eve, handed away on the age of 53 following a brief battle with colon most cancers. Since information of her passing broke, followers have and celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Desselle-Reid and, now, former co-stars Halle Berry and Eve, together with others, are additionally paying tribute to her.