news Halle Berry Explains Knowing Something ‘Didn’t Feel Quite Proper’ While Filming Catwoman

On paper, Catwoman appeared prefer it may have been an enormous success. Not solely was it considered one of Halle Berry’s first post-Oscar gigs, however she already had a confirmed observe file of mastering the artwork of the comedian e book film, due to the success of the X-Males franchise. However when it hit theaters in 2004, the response was something however constructive, as its Rotten Tomatoes rating can attest. Regardless of an enormous price range, it didn’t make a lot of an impression on the field workplace, too, pulling in lower than $100 million worldwide.