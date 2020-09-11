news Halle Berry Opens Up About ‘Disappointing’ James Bond Spinoff That Was Scrapped

In her feedback Halle Berry particularly mentions the problem of getting the Jinx film off the bottom as a result of she’s a Black girl. This systemic challenge within the leisure trade has been the topic of a lot dialog over the previous few years, as actions like #OscarsSoWhite spotlight the disparity between races within the movie world. There’s been nice strides with regard to variety in entrance and behind the digicam, and one has to marvel how the James Bond spinoff may need fared if it was being pitched presently.