news Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Has Already Reunited With Michael Myers After Wrapping, And There’s Video

December 8, 2020
After a 16 12 months respite from the Halloween franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis made an superior comeback in 2018 with the David Gordon Inexperienced semi-reboot, and within the time since she and legendary slasher Michael Myers have been considerably inseparable. The 2 of them have two extra films set to come back out within the subsequent couple of years, and even between productions they’re nonetheless hanging out, as you’ll be able to see by clicking play on the video beneath:

View this put up on Instagram

A put up shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie)

Final night time the unique-for-2020 MTV Film & TV Awards have been held, the occasion designed to rejoice the filmmakers and performers deemed “the Biggest of All Time,” and when Jamie Lee Curtis gained the award for Biggest Scream Queen prize audiences have been handled to a particular video of the actress accepting her popcorn trophy. She humbly thanked followers for the distinction, however was additionally fast to acknowledge that her life within the horror style hasn’t been a solo enterprise, as she has lengthy had the assist of Michael Myers and his ever-sharp kitchen knife.

It must be acknowledged that the Halloween films are removed from her solely contributions to the world of horror, as her filmography boasts The Fog, Terror Prepare, Promenade Evening, and extra, however there isn’t a arguing that she is greatest identified for her time taking part in the heroine Laurie Strode. She first performed the position in John Carpenter’s unique in 1978, and returned for the primary sequel three years later. She solely had a cameo position within the disconnected-but-underrated Halloween III: Season of The Witch in 1982, after which moved on from the sequence till 1998.

Jamie Lee Curtis returned as Laurie Strode in each Halloween H20: Twenty Years Later and 2002’s Halloween Resurrection, however then the character was recast for the Rob Zombie remake in 2007.

Followers have been elated to see the actress return to the half for the aforementioned David Gordon Inexperienced movie, however now we’re simply patiently ready for the sequels. The primary, which will probably be titled Halloween Kills, was initially scheduled to be launched this previous October, however its huge display launch was pushed again by a 12 months because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been accomplished, and is at present scheduled to hit theaters on October 15, 2021.

Halloween Ends, in the meantime, has not but began manufacturing, nevertheless it’s been confirmed that Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode would be the lead, and that the film will characteristic the ultimate confrontation between her and Michael Myers. We’re nonetheless ready on information concerning when cameras are going to start out rolling on the follow-up, however it’s at present dated for October 14, 2022.

Our pleasure for the persevering with adventures of Laurie Strode is mainly overflowing at this level, and we right here at CinemaBlend are anticipating one other nice Jamie Lee Curtis efficiency. We’re paying shut consideration to any and all updates concerning the film right here on the positioning, so keep tuned as we get nearer to the sequels’ launch dates!

