news Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Has Already Reunited With Michael Myers After Wrapping, And There’s Video

It must be acknowledged that the Halloween films are removed from her solely contributions to the world of horror, as her filmography boasts The Fog, Terror Prepare, Promenade Evening, and extra, however there isn’t a arguing that she is greatest identified for her time taking part in the heroine Laurie Strode. She first performed the position in John Carpenter’s unique in 1978, and returned for the primary sequel three years later. She solely had a cameo position within the disconnected-but-underrated Halloween III: Season of The Witch in 1982, after which moved on from the sequence till 1998.