news Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo Reveals The Broadway Musical She Would Love To Join

As talked about, Phillipa Soo has turned to movie and tv work over the previous few years, and he or she just lately starred within the critically acclaimed animated movie, Over the Moon, with fellow Broadway veteran Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, John Cho and Sandra Oh. 2020 was a busy 12 months for the actor, as she lent her voice to Disney+’s The One and Solely Ivan and had a supporting position in The Damaged Hearts Gallery. She even made a return to Hamilton, as Disney+ launched a filmed model of the play, which ended up being one of many most-streamed movies of 2020.