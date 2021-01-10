General News

Hamilton's Phillipa Soo Reveals The Broadway Musical She Would Love To Join

January 10, 2021
Phillipa Soo in The Broken Hearts Gallery

2020 was a not-so-great 12 months for musical theatre, particularly Broadway, as many productions had been pressured to close down as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. However there may be nonetheless hope that the lights on Broadway will shine once more post-pandemic. Former Hamilton star Phillipa Soo is a kind of holding on to that hope, because the actor just lately revealed which Broadway musical she would love to hitch if given the possibility.

Phillipa Soo’s star took off after she performed Eliza Hamilton within the award-winning Broadway musical. The actor earned a number of theatre award nominations for her position, and it ulimated jumpstarted her movie and tv profession. That doesn’t imply Phillipa Soo has given up on musical theatre, although. Soo just lately spoke with Selection’s Awards Circuit Podcast and, throughout the dialog, she revealed why she would love to hitch a sure fan-favorite musical:

I haven’t seen it, and I’ve simply heard a few of the music but it surely seems fucking cool, which is Six the musical… I’ve heard a few of the music, and I’ve seen what all people else is seeing, like a glimpse of a preview. I’ve some associates that noticed it when it was in London. However I imply, simply singing like that with an enormous group of ladies simply feels so enjoyable.

Regardless of all her post-Hamilton success, Phillipa Soo nonetheless has the starvation to participate within the grind of musical theatre. Identical to Hamilton, Six appeared to be a musical going in opposition to conventional conventions, which inserts proper within the Broadway veteran’s wheelhouse. It might be good to see her tackle one of many characters.

Earlier than starring in Hamilton, Phillipa Soo was considered one of three leads within the off-Broadway musical Natasha, Pierre & The Nice Comet of 1812. Luck was on her facet, as she gained the position recent out of Julliard. Since leaving Hamilton, the actor has starred in each Broadway and off-Broadway productions resembling Amélie, The Parisian Lady and Tumacho.

As talked about, Phillipa Soo has turned to movie and tv work over the previous few years, and he or she just lately starred within the critically acclaimed animated movie, Over the Moon, with fellow Broadway veteran Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, John Cho and Sandra Oh. 2020 was a busy 12 months for the actor, as she lent her voice to Disney+’s The One and Solely Ivan and had a supporting position in The Damaged Hearts Gallery. She even made a return to Hamilton, as Disney+ launched a filmed model of the play, which ended up being one of many most-streamed movies of 2020.

Regardless of Broadway’s unsure future, Phillipa Soo nonetheless appears to crave being on a Broadway stage and entertaining the plenty. In order for you extra to see extra Phillipa Soo, you’ll be able to try Over the Moon on Netflix and Hamilton on Disney+.

