news Happiest Season Director Clea Duvall Explains Why She Went With That Ending For The Kristen Stewart Movie

SPOILER WARNING: The following article accommodates spoilers for Happiest Season. If in case you have not but seen the movie, please learn on at your personal threat!

Clea DuVall’s Happiest Season has been hailed as the most effective vacation movies to be launched in 2020, however the conclusion of the movie has spurred a little bit of controversy amongst followers. Whereas some love the truth that Kristen Stewart’s Abby winds up forgiving Mackenzie Davis’ Harper they usually get a “fortunately ever after” ending, there are additionally many who would have most popular to see Abby wind up with Aubrey Plaza’s Riley as an alternative. It has impressed a good quantity of back-and-forth on social media, however in circumstances like this it is all the time nice to listen to the filmmakers’ perspective, and DuVall has defined why it’s that she selected the finale that she did.