news Happy Death Day’s Director Shoots Down Rumor About The Potential Third Movie

No. (Laughs.) It wasn’t thought-about, and it’s humorous as a result of I all the time had this idea of what the third film can be in my head. So the title actually does instantly reference what the film is about. After I noticed that the Pleased Death Day Tree factor stored popping up, I used to be like, ‘Oh, after all, that’s intelligent and makes a ton of sense,’ however on the similar time, a part of what I used to be making an attempt to do with the second film and undoubtedly what I’d like to do with the third is subvert expectation. So I don’t assume anybody might probably think about the place the third film would go and due to this fact, I feel the title wanted to replicate that. A lot to followers’ disappointment, it isn’t Pleased Death Day Tree. (Laughs.)