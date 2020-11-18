news Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Explains Why He Had A ‘Dangerous Popularity’ On Set

I keep in mind on Potter it will all the time be probably the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore’s funeral was a very dangerous one. For some cause, I discovered that completely hilarious. And yeah, when you begin laughing, it’s extremely exhausting to cease. I had a very dangerous status, they used to name me ‘Go Once more Grint’ as a result of I might by no means do something with out doing it like 20 occasions.