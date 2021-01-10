news Haunting Of Bly Manor's Mike Flanagan Has Two DC Movies He'd Like To Make, And Wow

Nicely, that was undoubtedly a shocking response, particularly the second half. The director desires to create a psychological story revolving round Clayface, which (in Mike Flanagan’s arms) may very well be not like something we have ever seen from the superhero style. When you consider it, he is without doubt one of the extra complicated villains in Batman’s rogues’ gallery. Giving Flanagan the keys to the Man of Metal would even be attention-grabbing. If he did get the possibility to direct Superman, would the general public get the identical arise man or one thing nearer to Tim Burton’s unfulfilled imaginative and prescient?