news Henry Cavill Throws His Hat In The Ring As New James Bond Remains Uncast

After all, it’s in the end going to rely upon what the inventive staff behind the James Bond franchise determines is the fitting subsequent step. In some ways, Henry Cavill completely embodies the traditional aura of James Bond that many followers are acquainted with. However there’s been tons of hypothesis about who may painting the subsequent 007 since Daniel Craig introduced he’s stepping away from the function — and the one factor that’s sure proper now could be that nobody is aware of precisely what to anticipate.