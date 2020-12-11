news Here's How Disney Is Handling Theatrical Features In 2021

Go away a Remark
Final week Warner Bros. dropped a bombshell on the film enterprise when the studio introduced that its total 2021 theatrical slate would see day-and-date releases on the corporate’s streaming platform, HBO Max. The primary query that everyone requested was how different studios would possibly reply, and since Disney already had a significant Investor Day deliberate for at this time, the business waited to see what would occur. Now Disney has taken the stage, and as anticipated, begun to offer us much more element about how the studio will deal with theatrical releases going ahead, together with the primary 2021 theatrical movie that will likely be launched on Disney+ and in theaters on March 5, 2021.
Raya and the Final Dragon will likely be a Premiere Entry product, like Mulan, which means there will likely be a further price connected to it past merely having a Disney+ subscription. Whether or not the movie will value the identical $29.99 price ticket or another quantity is unknown. Precisely what’s occurring with the remainder of the 2021 movie slate has not been detailed, however based mostly on statements, it seems that Disney is just not taking a “one dimension matches all method” in the best way that WB has. For Disney, some movies will nonetheless be theatrical solely, others would possibly find yourself in theaters and on Disney+ collectively, and a few might get shifted to Disney+ solely.
Later within the presentation, as a part of a slate of Disney reside motion movies, it was confirmed that Jungle Cruise, the film based mostly on the favored Disneyland and Walt Disney World attraction, set for July of 2021, will open in theaters. There was no point out there of a simultaneous Disney+ launch. The identical was the case with the Emma Stone led Cruella in addition to Encanto, the animated musical that’s set for November 2021. Pixar’s subsequent function movie, Luca, can be nonetheless set for theaters. Marvel had three films set for launch in 2021, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eternals. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Fiege confirmed that every one three movies will open in theaters.
No point out of Disney+ was made relating to any of the movies different that Raya and the Final Dragon, so it seems like Disney is planning for theaters to be kind of again to regular after March.
Rumors had been getting in each instructions previous to this announcement. Some had been claiming that Disney would comply with WB and put every thing on Disney+ in 2021 on the identical time it hit theaters, maybe with a Premium Entry price ticket, like Mulan or maybe not. Different rumors claimed that Disney was going place confidence in the normal theatrical mannequin, no less than with some movies. The one factor that was sure was that Disney would say one thing. Theater chains, guilds, and extra, together with director Christopher Nolan, have made their unhappiness with the WB plan recognized, so Disney was going to want to take a stand.
