news Here's How Disney Is Handling Theatrical Features In 2021

Raya and the Final Dragon will likely be a Premiere Entry product, like Mulan, which means there will likely be a further price connected to it past merely having a Disney+ subscription. Whether or not the movie will value the identical $29.99 price ticket or another quantity is unknown. Precisely what’s occurring with the remainder of the 2021 movie slate has not been detailed, however based mostly on statements, it seems that Disney is just not taking a “one dimension matches all method” in the best way that WB has. For Disney, some movies will nonetheless be theatrical solely, others would possibly find yourself in theaters and on Disney+ collectively, and a few might get shifted to Disney+ solely.