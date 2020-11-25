news Hillbilly Elegy Solid: Where You've Seen Them Before

This week, Netflix unveils Hillbilly Elegy, the newest film in a collection of Oscar hopefuls made accessible on the streaming service this yr. After its restricted theatrical run, Ron Howard’s dramatic adaptation of J.D. Vance’s best-selling 2016 memoir will lastly develop into accessible worldwide, letting movie-lovers see the writer’s controversial life story for themselves. Starring Amy Adams, Glenn Shut, Gabriel Basso, Haley Bennett, Freida Pinto, and Bo Hopkins, it isn’t arduous to surprise why Netflix had lofty hopes for this potential awards contender. Whereas the early evaluations aren’t flattering, to say the least, there’s nonetheless an honest probability that its A-list ensemble might obtain awards consideration — significantly as we settle into the ultimate month of a extremely irregular and unconventional 2020.

For those who acknowledge these acquainted faces, you have most likely seen them in a wide range of well-known films and reveals. That is the place you would possibly acknowledge Hillbilly Elegy‘s forged.