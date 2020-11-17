news How A Freaky Sequel Could Follow In the Footsteps Of The Happy Death Day Movies

Go away a Remark
Blumhouse Studios’ newest is Freaky, a horror comedy that chops up the physique swap hilarity of Freaky Friday with the slasher enjoyable of Friday the thirteenth motion pictures right into a slaughterhouse of a great time. The new launch is author/director Christopher Landon’s first followup since the cult favourite Happy Death Day motion pictures confirmed off Landon’s distinct model. When you’ve checked out Freaky, likelihood is you have been left imagining the prospects for a sequel, and because it seems, the filmmakers are speaking about too.
CinemaBlend had the pleasure of chatting with Freaky’s Misha Osherovich, who performs Josh, one in every of the greatest pals of Kathryn Newton’s Millie (the different being Celeste O’Connor’s Nyla) in the film. All through the physique swap antics which have Vince Vaughn’s Blissfield Butcher switching locations with the teen, they observe alongside and create some enjoyable moments for Freaky. Right here’s what Osherovich mentioned once I requested if there’s already been any dialogue for a second film:
Of course we’ve talked a couple of sequel, and as we’ve seen with the Happy Death Day collection, Chris Landon M.O. is let’s go greater, higher and extra wonderful and outlandish with sequels. Michael Kennedy, Chris Landon and I’ve actually talked about it… The reply is sure we’ve talked about it, and that’s in all probability all I can say.
Now that’s a tease! In response to Misha Osherovich, they’re already throwing round concepts with the writers and would go, dare I say… freakier if Blumhouse provides the inexperienced mild to a sequel. When you’re a fan of the Happy Death Day motion pictures, you know the way beneficial a second Freaky film may very well be, as a result of these filmmakers took the idea of a Groundhog Day-inspired time loop, and stretched it into one other dimension for final 12 months’s Happy Death Day 2U.
When you’d prefer to see the Freaky saga proceed, the neatest thing we are able to do is exit and see it, plain and easy. Help! Now that’s a wierd ask in the age of COVID-19 the place solely choose theaters are at the moment open. Freaky is below the Common umbrella, and the studio made a take care of AMC Theatres over the summer season that permits its motion pictures, together with Freaky, to have a run in theaters (together with your native drive-in) for 17 days earlier than turning into out there to lease at residence. In my interview with Osherovich, the actor talked about a pair causes of their very own about Freaky sequel hopes:
Simply the undeniable fact that they’re Queer filmmakers which are writing these extremely humanized Queer characters and different characters as properly in these outlandish worlds, I actually do hope there’s a sequel, if solely as a result of it will be actually cool to see how my character, Celeste’s character and Kathryn develop in a sequel.
Freaky is a uncommon main studio movie written, directed and starring individuals in the LGBTQ+ neighborhood, with Misha Osherovich enjoying an out-and-proud homosexual teen, who cleverly feedback on horror tropes by means of their character. Freaky’s core characters actually make an impression on audiences, and it will be a blast to see them return for an additional Christopher Landon sequel. And we’re nonetheless ready on the third Happy Death Day film, in fact. Try Freaky in theaters now.
