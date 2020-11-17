General News

news How A Freaky Sequel Could Follow In the Footsteps Of The Happy Death Day Movies

November 17, 2020
5 Min Read

Feedback

Go away a Remark

information

How A Freaky Sequel Could Follow In the Footsteps Of The Happy Death Day Movies

Blumhouse Studios’ newest is Freaky, a horror comedy that chops up the physique swap hilarity of Freaky Friday with the slasher enjoyable of Friday the thirteenth motion pictures right into a slaughterhouse of a great time. The new launch is author/director Christopher Landon’s first followup since the cult favourite Happy Death Day motion pictures confirmed off Landon’s distinct model. When you’ve checked out Freaky, likelihood is you have been left imagining the prospects for a sequel, and because it seems, the filmmakers are speaking about too.

CinemaBlend had the pleasure of chatting with Freaky’s Misha Osherovich, who performs Josh, one in every of the greatest pals of Kathryn Newton’s Millie (the different being Celeste O’Connor’s Nyla) in the film. All through the physique swap antics which have Vince Vaughn’s Blissfield Butcher switching locations with the teen, they observe alongside and create some enjoyable moments for Freaky. Right here’s what Osherovich mentioned once I requested if there’s already been any dialogue for a second film:

Of course we’ve talked a couple of sequel, and as we’ve seen with the Happy Death Day collection, Chris Landon M.O. is let’s go greater, higher and extra wonderful and outlandish with sequels. Michael Kennedy, Chris Landon and I’ve actually talked about it… The reply is sure we’ve talked about it, and that’s in all probability all I can say.

Now that’s a tease! In response to Misha Osherovich, they’re already throwing round concepts with the writers and would go, dare I say… freakier if Blumhouse provides the inexperienced mild to a sequel. When you’re a fan of the Happy Death Day motion pictures, you know the way beneficial a second Freaky film may very well be, as a result of these filmmakers took the idea of a Groundhog Day-inspired time loop, and stretched it into one other dimension for final 12 months’s Happy Death Day 2U.

When you’d prefer to see the Freaky saga proceed, the neatest thing we are able to do is exit and see it, plain and easy. Help! Now that’s a wierd ask in the age of COVID-19 the place solely choose theaters are at the moment open. Freaky is below the Common umbrella, and the studio made a take care of AMC Theatres over the summer season that permits its motion pictures, together with Freaky, to have a run in theaters (together with your native drive-in) for 17 days earlier than turning into out there to lease at residence. In my interview with Osherovich, the actor talked about a pair causes of their very own about Freaky sequel hopes:

Simply the undeniable fact that they’re Queer filmmakers which are writing these extremely humanized Queer characters and different characters as properly in these outlandish worlds, I actually do hope there’s a sequel, if solely as a result of it will be actually cool to see how my character, Celeste’s character and Kathryn develop in a sequel.

Freaky is a uncommon main studio movie written, directed and starring individuals in the LGBTQ+ neighborhood, with Misha Osherovich enjoying an out-and-proud homosexual teen, who cleverly feedback on horror tropes by means of their character. Freaky’s core characters actually make an impression on audiences, and it will be a blast to see them return for an additional Christopher Landon sequel. And we’re nonetheless ready on the third Happy Death Day film, in fact. Try Freaky in theaters now.


Up Subsequent

Vince Vaughn Talks Freaky, A Marriage ceremony Crashers Sequel & Extra

Extra From This Creator
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud
      Sarah El-Mahmoud

      View Profile

      YA style tribute. Horror Might Queen. Phrase webslinger. All her writing ought to be learn in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.


Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Reviews Are In, See What Critics Think Of Blumhouse’s Latest


information


3d


Vince Vaughn’s Freaky Opinions Are In, See What Critics Assume Of Blumhouse’s Newest


Dirk Libbey



Freaky Star Vince Vaughn Reveals The ‘Magic Trick’ That Will Help Audiences Buy The Body Swap


information


5d


Freaky Star Vince Vaughn Reveals The ‘Magic Trick’ That Will Assist Audiences Purchase The Physique Swap


Dirk Libbey



Why Freaky’s Vince Vaughn Hasn’t Made Sequels To Some Of His Biggest Comedies


information


1w


Why Freaky’s Vince Vaughn Hasn’t Made Sequels To Some Of His Greatest Comedies


Sean O’Connell

Trending Movies


Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey


Nov 13, 2020


Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey


Score TBD



Synchronic


Oct 23, 2020


Synchronic


8



No Country for Old Men


Nov 8, 2007


No Nation for Previous Males


Score TBD



The Broken Hearts Gallery


Sep 11, 2020


The Damaged Hearts Gallery


Score TBD



Bill And Ted Face The Music


Aug 28, 2020


Invoice And Ted Face The Music


7


What Bull's Bonkers Premiere Ending Means For The Rest Of Season 5


TBD


What Bull’s Bonkers Premiere Ending Means For The Relaxation Of Season 5


Score TBD



The Family Chantel's Latest Episode Called Royal Out, But Made Everything A Whole Lot Worse


TBD


The Household Chantel’s Newest Episode Known as Royal Out, However Made Every little thing A Entire Lot Worse


Score TBD



Hulu’s Run Review: A Captivating Thriller With A Top Notch Turn From Sarah Paulson


Nov 20, 2020


Hulu’s Run Overview: A Charming Thriller With A Prime Notch Flip From Sarah Paulson


8



Judge Judy Lawsuit Is Getting Downright 'Nasty' Behind The Scenes


TBD


Choose Judy Lawsuit Is Getting Downright ‘Nasty’ Behind The Scenes


Score TBD



Why Resurrecting Tony Stark For The MCU Is A Terrible Idea


TBD


Why Resurrecting Tony Stark For The MCU Is A Horrible Thought


Score TBD

View Extra

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.