news How Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Would Have Used Deathstroke, According To Joe Manganiello

Whereas issues didn’t work out for Joe Manganiello on The Batman, and it doesn’t seem like the Deathstroke film is occurring anymore, the actor’s tenure as Slade Wilson isn’t finished simply but. He reprised the character earlier this yr for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, donning a mohawk for these new scenes. Between that further footage and seeing the unique model of his post-credits look, Deathstroke followers can have just a little further materials to take pleasure in from this incarnation of the villain.