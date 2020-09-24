news How Bohemian Rhapsody Proves Hollywood Needs To Stop Making Biopics Until The Subjects Are Dead

The remainder of Queen was intimately concerned within the creation of Bohemian Rhapsody, together with having a hand in selecting Rami Malek to play Freddie Mercury. Even when it was unintentional, it is not stunning that Bohemian Rhapsody is kinder to the dwelling members of Queen than it’s to the one who’s now not with us. I am not saying this was the intention of the movie, I am certain it was not, but it surely’s human nature to wish to paint ourselves in the very best gentle, and solely sure members of Queen had the power to affect that, even when it was unconscious. Ultimately, it makes it seem like Freddie Mercury was the one member of Queen who ever made a mistake.